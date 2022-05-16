Contrasting Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.6% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 4.43% -183.85% 21.73% Blue Owl Capital -43.10% -21.99% -15.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.90 $21.48 million $0.38 21.53 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 18.90 -$376.17 million N/A N/A

Grosvenor Capital Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grosvenor Capital Management and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Grosvenor Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.47%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Grosvenor Capital Management.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

