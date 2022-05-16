Contrasting Kidoz (KDOZF) & Its Rivals

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kidoz to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million -$190,000.00 32.03 Kidoz Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 56.01

Kidoz’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kidoz. Kidoz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kidoz and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz Competitors 73 267 376 10 2.44

Kidoz currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 556.25%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 68.40%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -1.52% -2.21% -1.74% Kidoz Competitors 2,290.89% 1.22% 170.83%

Risk & Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kidoz competitors beat Kidoz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Kidoz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

