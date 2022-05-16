Contrasting Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) and The Competition

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nautilus Biotechnology to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -$50.31 million -6.56 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -19.19

Nautilus Biotechnology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors 318 1316 1819 57 2.46

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.73%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 35.16%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors -232.15% 7.49% -10.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology competitors beat Nautilus Biotechnology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

