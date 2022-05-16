Contrasting SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SM Energy and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.69%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Risk & Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 5.19, indicating that its stock price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.62 billion 1.64 $36.23 million $2.63 13.42 Ecoark $15.56 million 3.25 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -2.40

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 11.07% 26.11% 9.27% Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49%

Summary

SM Energy beats Ecoark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Ecoark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers, and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in financial activities, including investing in various early stage startups. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

