Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

