Copa Holdings, S.A. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

NYSE:CPA opened at $69.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

