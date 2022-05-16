Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

