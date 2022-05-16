CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CXW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. 62,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 35.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CoreCivic by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.
About CoreCivic (Get Rating)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
