CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CXW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. 62,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 35.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CoreCivic by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

