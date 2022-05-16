Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Meta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.47. Meta Materials has a twelve month low of 1.03 and a twelve month high of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.52 and a 200 day moving average of 2.36.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.80 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 999.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 286,456 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Materials news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

