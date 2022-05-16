Cormark Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.88.

MFC stock opened at C$22.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$21.75 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$43.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

