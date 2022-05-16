Cormark Cuts Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Price Target to C$26.00

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cormark to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.98% from the company’s current price.

STC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

TSE:STC traded down C$0.44 on Monday, hitting C$11.66. 11,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,285. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.74 million and a PE ratio of -22.82. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$11.16 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.19.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

