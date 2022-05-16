Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE AG opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -817,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 205,369 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -300,000.00%.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
