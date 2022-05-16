Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NYSE AG opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -817,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 205,369 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -300,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.