Cormark Weighs in on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ascend Wellness in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascend Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTC AAWH opened at $3.35 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

