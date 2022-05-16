Cormark Weighs in on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ascend Wellness in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10).
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascend Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.