Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.05.

NYSE COTY opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,552,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,544,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

