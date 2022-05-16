Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 423,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 204,139 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

