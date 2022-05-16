Credit Suisse Group Increases Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $80.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNTK. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinetik from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Kinetik stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 2.98. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

