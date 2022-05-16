Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.
About Crexendo (Get Rating)
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.
