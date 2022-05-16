Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.