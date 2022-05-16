Critical Analysis: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) vs. Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

InnovAge has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4 has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InnovAge and Sema4’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.09 -$43.99 million $0.10 51.31 Sema4 $212.20 million 2.36 -$245.39 million N/A N/A

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 1.82% 4.77% 3.06% Sema4 N/A -70.15% -34.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Sema4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 6 1 0 2.00 Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $10.91, suggesting a potential upside of 112.75%. Sema4 has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 460.98%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than InnovAge.

Summary

InnovAge beats Sema4 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

