Critical Comparison: Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

5.0% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gulf Resources and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources -1.68% -0.33% -0.31% Ecovyst -8.60% 9.78% 3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gulf Resources and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecovyst 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 49.38%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulf Resources and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $55.03 million 0.67 -$930,000.00 $0.14 25.07 Ecovyst $611.20 million 2.21 -$139.95 million ($0.41) -23.76

Gulf Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Gulf Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Resources (Get Rating)

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is founded in 2006 and is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc. provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications. The Catalyst Technologies segment provides customized catalyst products and process solutions to producers and licensors of polyethylene and methyl methacrylate. Its catalyst supports the production of plastics used in packaging films, bottles, containers, and other molded applications. This segment also provides zeolite-based emission control catalysts, which enable the removal of nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, as well as sulfur dioxide from fuels during the refining process. The company was formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ecovyst Inc. in August 2021. Ecovyst Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.