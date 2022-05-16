Critical Contrast: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) versus VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AdTheorent and VNET Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 VNET Group 1 0 3 0 2.50

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. VNET Group has a consensus price target of $22.23, suggesting a potential upside of 271.04%. Given VNET Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -61.52% -6.02% VNET Group 8.09% 6.53% 2.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and VNET Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 4.80 $26.20 million N/A N/A VNET Group $971.32 million 0.90 $78.48 million ($0.33) -18.15

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent.

Summary

VNET Group beats AdTheorent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 32 self-built data centers housing 49,876 cabinets and 52 partnered data centers housing with 3,677 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

