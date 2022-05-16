Critical Contrast: Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) versus Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Bistro and Jowell Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jowell Global has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Jowell Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and Jowell Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro -344.19% -509.56% -190.06% Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and Jowell Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $1.34 million 14.25 -$1.24 million N/A N/A Jowell Global $170.91 million 0.30 -$6.39 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jowell Global.

Summary

Jowell Global beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro (Get Rating)

Home Bistro Inc. provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com. The company was formerly known as Gratitude Health, Inc. and changed its name to Home Bistro Inc. in September 2020. Home Bistro Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Jowell Global (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

