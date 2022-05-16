Critical Contrast: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) versus Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atrion and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Silk Road Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60

Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $50.80, indicating a potential upside of 63.82%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Atrion.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 19.56% 13.94% 12.58% Silk Road Medical -51.93% -63.51% -34.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atrion and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $165.01 million 6.68 $33.06 million $18.67 32.89 Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 10.66 -$49.81 million ($1.61) -19.26

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atrion beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

