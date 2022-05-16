Critical Review: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 STMicroelectronics 1 4 8 0 2.54

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 77.04%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $52.29, suggesting a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -32.49% -60.80% -24.68% STMicroelectronics 17.93% 26.20% 15.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and STMicroelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.45 -$254.52 million ($6.56) -1.57 STMicroelectronics $12.76 billion 2.81 $2.00 billion $2.56 15.44

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

