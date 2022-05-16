Critical Review: Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) and AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM)

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ubiquiti and AfterMaster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AfterMaster has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and AfterMaster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 7.59 $616.58 million $7.05 33.84 AfterMaster $980,000.00 0.08 -$9.30 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than AfterMaster.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and AfterMaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 25.51% -632.62% 49.77% AfterMaster N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AfterMaster shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats AfterMaster on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AfterMaster (Get Rating)

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

