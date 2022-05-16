Critical Survey: Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) versus Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cytek Biosciences and Harvard Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Harvard Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytek Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.36%. Given Cytek Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cytek Biosciences is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Harvard Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 9.84 $3.00 million ($0.02) -469.00 Harvard Bioscience $118.90 million 1.31 -$290,000.00 ($0.16) -23.62

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Harvard Bioscience. Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvard Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek Biosciences 0.98% 2.01% 1.40% Harvard Bioscience -5.38% 9.06% 4.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats Harvard Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. It also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems with custom amplifier configurations for cellular analysis, micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings; and offers preclinical products. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Ponemah, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, and MCS brand names. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

