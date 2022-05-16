Critical Survey: Epsilon Energy (EPSN) versus Its Rivals

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Epsilon Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy’s rivals have a beta of -13.86, indicating that their average stock price is 1,486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Epsilon Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Epsilon Energy Competitors 2228 10999 15777 626 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Epsilon Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Epsilon Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Epsilon Energy pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.9% and pay out 126.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $42.40 million $11.63 million 11.56 Epsilon Energy Competitors $9.49 billion $644.53 million 8.12

Epsilon Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 30.93% 19.98% 15.42% Epsilon Energy Competitors -9.85% 77.67% 8.04%

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

