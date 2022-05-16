Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.05-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.Crocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crocs has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.10.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,298 shares of company stock worth $3,511,758. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.