Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROMF. TD Securities cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$12.64 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

