Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$12.64 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

