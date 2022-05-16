Cronos Group Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.24 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.66. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $9.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
