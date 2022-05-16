Cronos Group Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.24 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.66. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.