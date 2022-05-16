Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Dawson James

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Dawson James from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,811. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
