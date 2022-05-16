Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Dawson James

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Dawson James from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,811. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.