CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.53. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,228. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

