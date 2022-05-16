CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Desjardins

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.
OTCMKTS:CTRRF remained flat at $$13.89 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $14.52.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
