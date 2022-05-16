CTS Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

