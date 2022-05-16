CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 36.1% in April

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 458,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CTS during the third quarter worth $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,450,000 after buying an additional 338,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,849,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 17.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTS opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.67.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.53%.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

