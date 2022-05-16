CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

NYSE CUBE opened at $43.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

