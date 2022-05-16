CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.
NYSE CUBE opened at $43.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.