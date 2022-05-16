CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Up 31.8% in April

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.96. 22,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,867. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 89.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

