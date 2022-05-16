Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,086. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.