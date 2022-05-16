Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) to post $64.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Cutera posted sales of $58.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $263.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.45 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

CUTR stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 711.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $19,253,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $15,956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

