CVRx (CVRX) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CVRx to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CVRx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million -$43.08 million -0.11 CVRx Competitors $1.15 billion $84.78 million -482.42

CVRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -311.83% -148.64% -33.31% CVRx Competitors -677.61% -64.37% -19.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CVRx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 CVRx Competitors 1264 4578 7982 221 2.51

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $20.84, indicating a potential upside of 294.77%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 56.47%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than its peers.

CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

