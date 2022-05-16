CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.80 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 113.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 243,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 731,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

