DA Davidson Lowers Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target to $10.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.95. Canaan has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 86.99% and a net margin of 38.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canaan will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canaan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Canaan by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

