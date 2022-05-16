DA Davidson Lowers Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target to $10.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.95. Canaan has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 86.99% and a net margin of 38.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canaan will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canaan (Get Rating)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
