DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 21.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Meridian stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. Meridian has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth $4,486,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at $11,974,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at $6,435,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian by 147.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

