DA Davidson Trims Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Target Price to $2.50

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

BODY traded down 0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting 1.05. 40,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,487. The company has a market cap of $324.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.34. Beachbody has a 1 year low of 0.91 and a 1 year high of 13.50.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 EPS for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of 216.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

