Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DADA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of DADA opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

