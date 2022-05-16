DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT Raised to $18.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 207.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRIO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $5.86 on Monday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 96.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

