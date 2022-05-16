Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $376.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.38.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 181,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,182,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog has a 12-month low of $78.51 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,114.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total transaction of $643,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,405 shares of company stock worth $34,221,211. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.