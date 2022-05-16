Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Shares of DDOG traded down $11.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,137. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,182,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 1-year low of $78.51 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.38.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,405 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,211 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Datadog by 32.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in Datadog by 134.5% during the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,020,000 after acquiring an additional 219,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $38,926,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

