David B. Wyshner Buys 24,080 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE KD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.