David B. Wyshner Buys 24,080 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) CFO David B. Wyshner bought 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $277,296,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,673,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after buying an additional 259,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,416,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,771,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.