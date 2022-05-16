DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.07. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

